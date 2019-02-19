Cyclone Oma makes it way towards southeast Queensland

BIG SWELLS: Tropical cyclone Oma is still 1300km off the Queensland coast, but it is expected to track towards the southeast coast.

TROPICAL cyclone Oma has surfers around the region excited as it makes its way towards the southeast coast of Queensland.

The tropical cyclone is currently sitting about 1300km northeast of Brisbane and is tracking southwest.

According to meteorologist Adam Blazak at the Bureau of Meteorology, the system is expected to track 650km towards the southeast coast of Queensland by Friday.

"As it tracks closer to the coast, it will generate those really large swells on top of the high tides we have got at the moment, so we can expect plenty of beach erosion,” he said.

"There will be potentially dangerous surf conditions toward the end of the week.”

The BoM issued a hazardous surf warning for Capricornia coast yesterday afternoon, staying in effect until midnight tonight.

The warning stated surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for rock fishing, boating and swimming.

However, Mr Blazak said the warning was issued more for 1770 and further south and Yeppoon would miss out on much of the excitement, due to protection from the Great Barrier Reef.

With dangerous conditions expected, Yeppoon Lagoon is the place to keep cool safely. Katelyn Lynch and Sophie Agius show how its done. Trish Bowman

"You guys are sitting in the little sweet spot there where nothing happens,” he said.

"You're not going to get much in the way of winds or rainfall for the rest of the week.

"The Great Barrier Reef offshore waters might experience some swell, but generally along the coast itself the reef would protect you from the bigger swell.

"There is currently a fairly mild one-metre swell off Yeppoon which stills packs a bit of power and we are seeing the highest tides of the year, which can still produce strong rips and currents.

"You just won't see those stronger swells thanks to the protection from the reef.

"That being said, offshore is going to be fairly rough with very strong currents and strong swells.

"People still need to be aware of what's going on.

"Beaches at 1770 and south are going to be experiencing those stronger swells.

"It is going to be quite treacherous being in or near the water in general - we don't want to see too many people in the water, if at all.”