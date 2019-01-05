Menu
Tropical Cyclone Penny is expected to be downgraded to a tropical low on Saturday, January 5, 2019. Picture: windy.tv
News

Cyclone Penny to bring the rain next week

by Jack Lawrie
5th Jan 2019 1:30 PM

CYCLONE Penny is on track to cross the Queensland coast next week, though she many be an ex-Tropical Cyclone when she gets here.

The latest tracking map shows Penny moving slowly off the coast, more than a thousand kilometres out from Cairns.

Bureau of Meteorology Forecaster Gordon Banks said Penny was expected to downgrade to a tropical low before crossing the coast, though she would still bring plenty of heavy wind and rain when she did.

"We'll start to see effects mid next week, with heavier rainfall returning to the coast," he said.

"This is all based on current modelling, we'll be watching closely."

Tropical Cyclone Penny is expected to a form into a low before swinging back towards the Queensland coast. Picture: BoM
Mr Banks said Penny is expected to land somewhere between Cairns and Mackay.

"I expect most of the heavy rainfall would be located north of Mackay, with potential to effect the areas that flooded in December," he said.

"The weekend should be good boating conditions, but deteriorating after that as what we expect to be ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny returns, bringing strong winds and heavier showers from potentially Tuesday onwards."

The Cairns forecast is calling for average temperatures with a top of 32 for the rest of the weekend, but are expected to drop as the region becomes wetter and windier midway through the week as a result of Penny.

