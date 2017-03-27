Cyclone preparation: How to avoid the emergency room

AHEAD of Cyclone Debbie making landfall, those in the warning zones are reminded to use their common sense when it comes to using emergency health services.

Chief executive for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, Steve Williamson, said the public could help assist the region's hospitals by making sure they were well prepared.

"We've made all the preparations you'd expect for Cyclone Debbie, but there's two things we'd ask for all the local communities to do," Mr Williamson said.

"The first one is, only to use emergency departments if it's an emergency - If you can use your local GP practices, please do that.

"That will help us ease the pressure that we may experience in our hospital and health services.

"Secondly, if you have regular and important medication, please make sure that you're stocked up with that.

"It may be that Cyclone Debbie leads to flooding and the possibility of communities being shut off for a small period of time so please take this chance to check your medications are in date and you have sufficient stocks of them to keep you going for the next week."

To talk to a registered nurse 24 hours a day, seven days a week call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

They can provide health related advice over the phone and may be able to assess if you need to attend hospital.

In an emergency, dial triple zero (000).