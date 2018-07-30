Cyclone ravaged CQ road set to partially reopen in October

THE Queensland Government has announced that the cyclone devastated Marlborough-Sarina Road was set to re-open under traffic control in October.

This comes after a major rebuild of the road moves following substantial rainfall damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Debbie in March 2018.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the milestone would be welcome news for residents whose lives had been impacted by the road's long-term closure.

"The landslips at Sarina Range in March last year were devastating for the community and caused significant disruption to people's daily lives,” Mr Bailey said.

"During my visit to Mackay in May, I spoke with residents and groups including the Country Women's Association who shared their stories about how the loss of this important road connection had added hours to daily drives to get even basic things done for their families.

"Hearing that the road has a date set to open to traffic is a relief and testament to the hard work the restoration team has put in so far, as well as the patience of the local community.”

JUNE UPDATE: Works along Malborough Sarina Rd. Transport and Main Roads

Mr Bailey said he was impressed by the detailed planning and preparation that had already been done during his last visit to the work site.

"Seeing the site up close brought home the scale of damage that the crews were dealing with and the dangerous nature of the safety and stabilisation job ahead of them,” he said.

"More than 130,000 tonnes of slip material had to be removed before those works could begin.

"We're two months further along and I'm pleased to say that 27 of the 30 areas requiring repair have been restored, and the project is on track for completion in December, weather permitting.”

Mr Bailey warned that delays of up to 15 minutes were still likely to occur along the route, which would remain a construction site until the project is completed but he was pleased there would be a degree of access.

"We will have an exact date for the restricted re-opening of Marlborough-Sarina Road soon,” Mr Bailey said.

"Once Marlborough-Sarina Road has re-opened, there will be reduced speed limits and lane closures along the Sarina Range section, and we ask motorists to obey all signs and drive to the conditions so road workers and motorists stay safe.”

The reconstruction works were jointly funded by the Commonwealth and Queensland Government under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

While restoration works on the Sarina Range continue, motorists are being directed to use Koumala-Bolingbroke Road as an alternative route.