Cyclone Uesi not expected to affect CQ waterways

Tropical Cyclone Uesi still sits off the Queensland coast as a category two system.

Newly released Bureau of Meteorology modelling shows that the cyclone is expected to weaken to a low as it heads down the east coast of Australia.

Initially, the system was expected to make land fall on the mainland just south of Brisbane. It is no longer expected to strike the coast, but Lord Howe Island has been put into the watch zone.

Sustained winds near the centre of the cyclone are hitting 110kph with wind gusts to 155kph.

Uesi sits 1010 kilometres north northeast of Lord Howe Island and 415 kilometres west southwest of New Caledonia.

It is moving south-southwest at 18km/h. The cyclone is expected to transition to an extra-tropical system, meaning it will maintain its intensity in as it moves close to or to the west of Lord Howe Island on Friday morning.

Central Queensland is not expected to have its seas and swell impacted as a result of the system.