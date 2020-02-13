Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cyclone Uesi tracking map.
Cyclone Uesi tracking map.
Weather

Cyclone Uesi not expected to affect CQ waterways

Jack Evans
13th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Tropical Cyclone Uesi still sits off the Queensland coast as a category two system.

Newly released Bureau of Meteorology modelling shows that the cyclone is expected to weaken to a low as it heads down the east coast of Australia.

Initially, the system was expected to make land fall on the mainland just south of Brisbane. It is no longer expected to strike the coast, but Lord Howe Island has been put into the watch zone.

Sustained winds near the centre of the cyclone are hitting 110kph with wind gusts to 155kph.

Uesi sits 1010 kilometres north northeast of Lord Howe Island and 415 kilometres west southwest of New Caledonia.

It is moving south-southwest at 18km/h. The cyclone is expected to transition to an extra-tropical system, meaning it will maintain its intensity in as it moves close to or to the west of Lord Howe Island on Friday morning.

Central Queensland is not expected to have its seas and swell impacted as a result of the system.

More Stories

Show More
central queensland tropical cyclone uesi weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inquest planned for death in police custody

        premium_icon Inquest planned for death in police custody

        Crime The man was being taken to the Rockhampton watch house when he was found unresponsive in the police vehicle

        Media challenged over use of cameras during meeting

        premium_icon Media challenged over use of cameras during meeting

        Council News Officially called ordinary, quite often they are anything but.

        Capricornia’s escalating cost to visit a doctor

        premium_icon Capricornia’s escalating cost to visit a doctor

        Health According to the latest Medicare data, Capricornia residents are paying through the...

        OPINION: Why are we failing our children?

        premium_icon OPINION: Why are we failing our children?

        Opinion The trainwreck teens who are stealing cars and robbing people today were doomed by...