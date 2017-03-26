CYCLONE WARNING: 'Act now before it's too late'

ISAAC Regional Mayor Anne Baker is warning residents in St Lawrence and surrounding areas to prepare for destructive wind and heavy rainfall as Cyclone Debbie approaches.

At this stage, the system is set to cross the coast north of Mackay on Tuesday morning, but areas as far south as St Lawrence remain in the Bureau of Meteorology's 'watch zone'.

In a video, Cr Baker urged residents to prepare for the cyclone before it was too late.

Cyclone Debbie warning - Isaac Regional Council: Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker warns about the potential impact of Cyclone Debbie

"It's intensifying as it gets closer to the coast," she said.

"We can expect damaging to destructive winds, heavy rainfall and abnormally high tides.

"Make sure your property is secured, emergency kits are ready and evacuation plans are in place."

Residents in Ilbilbie, Orkabie, Carmila, Flaggy Rock, Clairview, Kalarka and St Lawrence should be prepared to evacuate.