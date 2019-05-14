Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cyclone warning issued for far north Queensland
Cyclone warning issued for far north Queensland
Weather

Cyclone warning issued for state’s far north

14th May 2019 8:44 AM

A CYCLONE warning has been issued for far north Queensland as Tropical Cyclone Ann continues to push towards the coast, bringing heavy rain and possible flooding to the region.

The late-season category one cyclone was this morning located approximately 530 kilometres east northeast of Cairns, and was moving slowly west-northwest.

It is forecast to cross the coast north of Coen on Wednesday, with residents between Coen and Cape Tribulation advised to take precautions and prepare for gale force winds and storm tides.

More Stories

cyclone fnq tropical cyclone ann weather

Top Stories

    Barra stocking case strengthens as politicians weigh in

    premium_icon Barra stocking case strengthens as politicians weigh in

    Business The integral group continues fight for secure stocks for the Fitzroy

    'Politics should be better than these dirty tactics'

    premium_icon 'Politics should be better than these dirty tactics'

    Politics Police investigate 'disgraceful' suspected attempted arson attack

    ScoMo's recalls his 'Get Wrecked' schoolies on GKI

    premium_icon ScoMo's recalls his 'Get Wrecked' schoolies on GKI

    Politics The PM wants to see GKI prosper but wants to see a proposal first.

    PREDATOR: Listen to episode 4 here

    PREDATOR: Listen to episode 4 here

    Crime How Natasha Ryan became the 'girl in the cupboard'