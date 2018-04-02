CYCLONE WATCH: 150mm falls and strong winds forecasted

QFES Assistant Commissioner Steve Barber is urging the community to stay alert with the potential for heavy rain and strong winds in the coming days as a result of Tropical Cyclone Iris.

QFES Assistant Commissioner Steve Barber is urging the community to stay alert with the potential for heavy rain and strong winds in the coming days as a result of Tropical Cyclone Iris. Vanessa Jarrett

STRONG winds and up to 150mm daily rainfall forecasted for the region this week has emergency services issuing warnings to residents to stay alert.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Assistant Commissioner Steve Barber is urging the Rockhampton region community to stay alert with the potential for heavy rain and strong winds in the coming days as a result of Tropical Cyclone Iris.

"The weather bureau has been monitoring this for the last five to six days along with our stakeholders with the local government and other key agencies in QFES,” he said.

Yesterday afternoon it was sitting "just off Townsville, heading in a south easterly direction.”

"There will also be some gale force winds impacting the coast anywhere between Townsville right down to north of Mackay at this point in time,” Mr Barber said during a media conference at lunchtime.

"As the cyclone progressively moves further south and if it continues on its current track we are expecting to get some rain, anywhere up to 150mm in some of those areas.”

Mr Barber said the Rocky catchments are looking "okay” at this stage, "compared to the far northern region and northern region who have received quite a lot of rain.”

"We have been lucky that our soil is not fully saturated so we have the ability to actually hold in a bit more water,we can take in 150mm per day for a couple of days and it will cause some flash flooding in local isolated areas but generally we could be okay,” he said.

"We also have a number of visitors at this time of year particularly over Easter, many people are staying on that coastal strip, we are just advising people to make sure that they also listen very keenly to wherever they might be staying, particularly if it hotels or resorts, listen to people that own those businesses because they are versed in this type of environment with this type of weather and continue to listen to warnings.

"There will be water and there will be water in creeks and roads, some of those could end up being affected by some form of flash flooding,.”

QFES have advised sandbagging is not expected to be required for Rockhampton.

Mr Barber said all services are urging residents to make sure that they listen to the weather bureau and listen to any advice that comes out.

"I have to urge people to just please, drive to the road conditions and if you don't have to be on the road when it is raining, don't be on the road,” he said.

Meanwhile, 20 QFES staff from the Central Region have been deployed to work down in the Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games, however Mr Barber said they aren't concerned with the decreased staff numbers.

"They are there for the duration of the games, we did take into consideration other severe weather events or emergency events that might impact us in our region and also up further north during the games, we have got the resources in place and we also have resource allocation based in Brisbane at the moment that we can call on at a moments notice,” he said.

The cyclone is expected to go down the coast until the end of the week.

"There is a number of models that indicate it will go back out to sea and if it does we will still be affected by some rain, whether that is heavy or light rain over the coming week,” Mr Barber said.

"If it moves towards the coast, our planning will then decide what resource capability we have, what we will need and move people where we will need them.”

Mr Barber said it has been quite wet in some parts of the Central region but some locations have missed out and are very sad.

"In some places it is quite needed but other places we hope it will ease off,” he said.