CYCLONE WATCH: Chances of cyclone forming now HIGH

Cas Garvey
| 23rd Mar 2017 3:55 PM
The chances of a cyclone forming in the Coral Sea has been upgraded to HIGH for Sunday. Photo: Oz Cyclone Chasers
THE Bureau of Meteorology has upgraded the chances of a cyclone forming in the Coral Sea on Sunday to HIGH.

The Bureau's likelihood of a tropical cyclone for the eastern region developing are:

Friday: Low

Saturday: Moderate

Sunday: High

"A tropical low pressure system is located southeast of the Papua New Guinea mainland. It is forecast to drift southward for the next 24 to 36 hours, before turning more westward towards the tropical Queensland coast late Friday or on Saturday," the latest BoM tropical cyclone outlook reads.

"Conditions are favourable for this system to develop, and the probability of it forming into a tropical cyclone will steadily increase into the weekend.

"This system is likely to make landfall on the north tropical Queensland coast early next week."

Mackay Regional Council has posted on its Facebook page, advising residents to be prepared.

"A tropical low off north Queensland has a high chance of developing into a cyclone and making landfall by early next week, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) says," the council posted.

What the other weather watchers are saying...

Oz Cyclone Chasers spoke about a "EURO Model" earlier today, showing a "powerful tropical cyclone" heading for North Queensland on Monday.

"It's been a long time since we have seen so much consistency from the model, however its hard to not take BIG notice when its consistently bringing a Category 3-4 Tropical Cyclone into populated areas of Northern Queensland," they wrote on Facebook.

"If the models continue to bring the system onto the coastline by the weekend, expect Cyclone Watches to be issued as early as possibly Saturday, with Tropical Cyclone Warnings even possible by Sunday."

They spoke about a possible landfall location to be around Townsville.

If it does form, it's likely to be named Caleb or Debbie.

 

Water building up at Four Ways- corner of Bridge and Nebo road.
Higgins Storm Chasing earlier today wrote about the low developing into a tropical low or cylone.

"During Saturday there is a 50% moderate risk and on Sunday a 75% high risk chance for the system to further develop into a tropical cyclone," they said.

"A world leading high resolution computer model suggests the potential cyclone may undergo a period of rapid intensification during Sunday and early Monday just prior to possible landfall. This rapid intensification would be due to the system encountering a very favourable environment of 30 degree sea surface temperatures and very low vertical wind shear.

"Given this forecast data scenario, a severe category 3 cyclone with very destructive wind gusts between 165km hr and 224km hr would be possible."

Higgins said there was still some uncertainty though around exact strength, timing and crossing of the system.

"People along the North Queensland Coast between Cairns and Mackay including the adjacent inland at this stage should closely monitor further forecasts and updates," they wrote.

"Our forecast confidence is extremely high (90%) for a minimum of tropical low development and coastal crossing in North Queensland with strong winds, heavy rain and possible flooding.

"This heavy rain and possible flooding would also extend through northern inland parts early next week."

Topics:  bureau of meteorology coral sea cyclone mackay weather tropical cyclone weather

Local Partners

