CycloneDebbie: How Qlders are sharing their storm prep

WHEN a potentially catastrophic cyclone is on the way, there is work that must be done before you start amassing the bread, the baked beans and the batteries.
First, Instagram.
In the firing line of Cyclone Debbie, due to strike the Queensland coast north of Mackay within the next day, social media is alight with empty bread shelves, sunsets, and the occasional beer.
Have you told the world that you're not scared of any damn cyclone?
Have you got enough bread for toast?
Are the cars away?
Beasts all tucked away👌🦁 Only had to remove a few shelves and the high lift jack to fit the cruiser in😂 #bigboy --------------------------------------------------- #cycloneprep #cyclonedebbie #priorities #number1and2 #needbiggershed #muchbigger #misswodongashed #4x4 #4wd #toyota #landcruiser #75series #ute #cruiserute #minenothis #ford #falcon #xyfalcon #xyute #xy4x4 #falcon4x4 #fomoco
Is your tug boat secured roped up?
Windows taped up?
OK. Now keep yourselves safe.