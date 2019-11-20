Cyclones assistant coach takes on top job

EXCITING TIMES: Ben Greany, the new coach of the CQUniversity Rockhampton Cyclones, with Rockhampton Basketball general manager Wade Rebetzke. PICTURE: ALLAN REINIKKA

BASKETBALL: Local product Ben Greany has been appointed head coach of the CQUniversity Rockhampton Cyclones for season 2020.

Assistant coach for the past two years, Greany takes on the top job ready to lead the Cyclones into a new era as they join NBL1, a league designed to strengthen the pathway for Australia’s basketball talent.

Greany takes the reins after Chris Muggeridge stepped down after six years at the helm, in which he took the Cyclones to the QBL finals five times and won back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016.

Greany said he was excited for the job.

“It’s awesome. It’s really great to be given the role,” he told media today.

“I’m really looking forward to getting into it, putting the team together and getting on the floor next season.

“Chris has had great success with a couple of championships and multiple trips to the finals series.

“Having Rockhampton Basketball have the confidence in me to move forward with this team is amazing and in six years’ time I would like to look back and have similar success or better.”

Greany has coached junior girls representative teams for the past five years, and was a coach of Rockhampton Basketball’s under-15 and under-23 academies which were created this year.

He started his playing career with Panthers as a 14-year-old and played a “bit of QBL back in the ’90s”.

His said he was big on building strong team culture in his playing groups and getting everyone on the same page.

Rockhampton Basketball general manager Wade Rebetzke said Greany was the right man for the job.

“Ben knows and has seen the program, how it works and how we would like it to work,” he said.

“It’s a fresh start for the Cyclones with a new head coach and a new competition.

“We have a lot of local talent here that we want to develop and continue to have a pathway for and we feel that Ben’s the right person to take us forward on that journey.

“We want to continue the success that we’ve had for the last six years and we want to make sure that we’re there when the whips are cracking at the end of the year.

“We’re expecting big things from the Cyclones and we’ll recruit that way. We want to keep that program at the top of the tree.”