Amanda Frost is hassled by Aaryn Ellenberg.
Sport

Cyclones defeat Port City Power in one of the best wins yet

NICK KOSSATCH
by
2nd Jul 2018 7:00 AM
BASKETBALL: A monster triple by Rockhampton Cyclones' Brooke Blair inflicted more heartbreak to the Gladstone Port City Power Central Apartment Breakers in a three-point thriller at Kev Broome Stadium in Gladstone.

Gladstone attempted to catch up to Rockhampton mid-way into the final term with a fade-away jumper that brought the scored to 76-66.

Conseutive buckets by Breakers' Briana Bailey could have been the end of Cyclones' lead.

However, Rockhampton counter-attacked to a 93-89 lead before a brace of foul shots from Milomilo Nanai and a lay-up from Bailey squared scores with 35 seconds left.

This brilliant match delivered all.

Cyclones swept the Gladstone team 107-67 in their previous meeting at home in Rockhampton.

Cyclones coach Chris Muggeridge was a relieved man after the game.

"How good was that and that was one of the best wins that I've been a part of,” he said.

"I've been in the QBL now for five years and to get some wins like that especially on the home court in Gladstone was fantastic.

"I couldn't be more proud of the girls and they showed character and nerve at the end there to get a stop and come down and get a three-pointer at the end.”

