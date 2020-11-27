Cyclones’ fast start ‘won’t happen again’ promises McKenzie

METEORETTES boss Scott McKenzie has gone to the tape for answers - and told his players to do the same - ahead of Saturday night's ConocoPhillips CQ Cup grand final against Rockhampton.

The Meteorettes escaped with a win against the Cyclones when the fierce rivals met at The Crater two weeks ago after being "out-enthused" by the visitors in the opening exchanges.

But with championship silverware now at stake and an experienced group of proven winners in their midst, the Meteorettes won't make the same mistake twice, the coach said.

"I don't think they'll out-enthuse us on Saturday night," McKenzie declared.

"I don't think we played good team basketball last time. We did a lot of stuff out of frustration because we weren't playing well. I think we'll be able to counter that this week."

The previously unflappable Meteorettes looked very much beatable in the 79-76 win over Rocky on November 14.

The visitors will use that performance as fuel for an upset on Saturday night - but the Meteorettes have added motivation too.

"I think we've got enough experience (in the team) to know the game and know what's at stake," McKenzie said.

"Playing in front of a large home crowd … if you can't get up and be ready to go in that circumstance then there's something wrong.

"I'm pretty confident we'll get away (to a good start)."

Jaye Willis (middle) celebrating the Meteorettes’ 2012 QBL win. Photo Peter Holt / Daily Mercury

One of those experienced players is QBL championship-winning Meteorette Jaye Willis.

She said the young group would be playing to win for themselves and their families, and not "just to beat Rocky", when they take the court on Saturday night.

"There's an appreciation there for the rivalry definitely. (But) we're going in as 'we want to win for our town', rather than just to beat Rocky.

"We want to play well and do it for ourselves, because we have such a young group this year."

Willis echoed McKenzie's sentiments, stressing defence would be key in the grand final.

"They have a lot of really good three-point shooters and rebound really hard. So we need to be locking it down on defence, closing out really hard and making them put it on the floor," she said.

"The last game I think they had something like eight threes. We can't let them get off to a good start again."

