Cyclones impress with two wins from three on the road

STRONG SHOWING: Aaryn Ellenberg was again outstanding for the Rockhampton Cyclones.

STRONG SHOWING: Aaryn Ellenberg was again outstanding for the Rockhampton Cyclones. Chris Ison ROK180518ccyclones2

BASKETBALL: The Rockhampton Cyclones are just one win away from a guaranteed finals spot after a successful southern road trip at the weekend.

After suffering a four-point loss to Southern District Spartans in their opening game on Friday night, the Cyclones bounced back to beat the highly fancied North Gold Coast Seahawks on Saturday and the Brisbane Capitals yesterday.

The Rockhampton Rockets won one from three, beating the Spartans but going down to the Seahawks and the Capitals.

Cyclones' coach Chris Muggeridge was a happy man when the final hooter sounded against the Capitals.

"We dominated from the start, and won convincingly,” he said.

"For the third game of a three-game road trip that was an outstanding effort.

"Brisbane Capitals are a very strong team and for us to out-gun them the way we did we certainly sent a warning shot out to the league to say that we're here and we're here to compete.”

Muggeridge said Friday's game against the Spartans was a beauty but one the Cyclones should have won.

"We knew they were going to be a huge test, they're the benchmark of the competition,” he said.

Cyclones coach Chris Muggeridge: "For the third game of a three-game road trip that was an outstanding effort.” Chris Ison ROK170618ccyclones2

"I think we were the better team for three quarters of that game but we just didn't execute well in some big moments.

"We should have won by 10 points but that gave us huge momentum to know we're definitely up there competing against the best teams in the league.

"To then come out against the Seahawks in game two and beat them convincingly was fantastic, and we brought that momentum into game three.”

Muggeridge said while it was a "whole team effort”, Brooke Blair was the Cyclones' most consistent player for the weekend and Aaryn Ellenberg and Shanavia Dowdell were also outstanding.

The Cyclones will play their last four games of the regular season at home, the first of them against the winless Toowoomba Mountaineers on Saturday night.

"If we can get that win, that will give us 10 wins for the season and we cannot miss finals,” Muggeridge said.

"That's why it was so important for us to get the wins at the weekend. To get two out of the three and set ourselves up for finals is fantastic.

"Hopefully we can get the job done pretty easily against Toowoomba and then we can focus on the last three games of the season which are all super tough.”

RESULTS