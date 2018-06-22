Cyclones look promising with arrival of NZ squad member

MILESTONE: Christina Boag, who is in her second season with the Cyclones, clocked up her 50th QBL game in the team's win over Cairns last week.

BASKETBALL: Coach Chris Muggeridge says tonight's clash against the 12th placed Gold Coast Rollers is a crucial one for the Rockhampton Cyclones.

"We have to win it if we want to stay in contention for finals and if we want to get a top four finish,” he said.

"We'll be looking to win this game big. We'll do everything we can to rotate everyone on the floor and give them some decent minutes.

"But we're definitely not taking them lightly. They've been performing well over the last month and even though they're well down the ladder they've still pushed some of the best teams in the league.”

After a double defeat on their southern road trip a fortnight ago, the Cyclones got their season back on track with an 85-73 win over the Cairns Dolphins last weekend.

Muggeridge said it was pleasing to get the win in a very physical contest against the northerners, who are sitting one position ahead of the sixth-placed Cyclones.

The Rockhampton outfit has been bolstered by the arrival of New Zealand Tall Ferns squad member Brooke Blair.

Muggeridge is confident the sharp-shooting guard, who was the leading three-point shooter in the NCAA Division 1 for the best part of the last season, will help strengthen the Cyclones.

"Brooke's a quality player and we're very excited to have her on our team,” he said.

"She's the missing link that we needed, that extra rotation, so we're going to be in a very good position from here on in.

"We knew we needed a little more firepower and we've gone and found it.

"We're going to be seen as one of the benchmark teams in the copetition now.

"We're happy to finally get out full team on the floor. It's exciting times ahead and it will be good to see what we can do.”

Muggeridge said tonight's game was about "trying to get better at what we do”.

"The last few games that we've played we've had too many turnovers, our free throw percentages haven't been good and we've let in way too many offensive boards so we'll be looking to clean our own game up.

"We've been working on those areas and hopefully we can put that into action against the Gold Coast.”