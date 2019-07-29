Menu
Chloe Snow and Jessica Lorraway, recipients of the CQUni Cyclones scholarships
News

Cyclones net new CQUni $10K scholarships

JANN HOULEY
by
29th Jul 2019 4:45 PM
TWO players from the CQUniversity Rockhampton Cyclones basketball team have accepted scholarships arranged through the University's new sponsorship of the team.　

Exercise and Sports Sciences student Jessica Lorraway and Allied Health student Chloe Snow will each be able to draw on up to $10,000 each year to support their tuition.　

Jessica Lorraway hopes to parlay her exercise studies into a career in physiotherapy, and she attributes the scholarship with persuading to stay put in Rockhampton.

"This stadium was a second home as a kid, watching my parents play,” she said.

"It's pretty crazy I grew up seeing people like Kat Clifford play and now I'm playing alongside her.

"There are young girls coming up through the ranks I've helped coach or just trained with, now they're starting to play too.”

Similarly, Chloe Snow is beginning a allied health degree this year in the hope of specialising in speech pathology beyond her first year.

"This scholarship is a tremendous boost to keeping future prospective players here in Rockhampton,” she said.

"It means a lot I won't have to move away and I can keep playing with the Cyclones.”

The Rockhampton Cyclones women's basketball team aim to take their dominance of the Queensland Basketball League (QBL) to the next level with extra support from CQUniversity.

A new five-year naming rights agreement announced in May this year cements a partnership which will benefit the team, its players and CQUniversity's future research into exercise and sports science.

The Cyclones will spend some of their training time on campus at the CQUni stadium and gym facilities and four scholarships will be offered to support Cyclones players enrolled at CQUni.

Cyclone player imports will have access to accommodation at CQUni's Capricornia College during the QBL season.

In addition, the CQUni brand will be promoted across the Rockhampton Junior Girls Club competition, the Rockhampton Queensland representative girls' teams, and the Rockhampton women's adult club teams and championship competition.

Rockhampton Basketball Manager Cam Tragardh says "the Cyclones are having a fantastic season and CQUniversity is a massive part of that journey".

CQUniversity's Associate Vice-Chancellor (Rockhampton Region), Kim Harrington says the naming rights agreement will promote and enhance the University's relationship with hundreds of female players.

