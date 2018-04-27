Cyclones ready to bounce back and 'right some wrongs'

READY TO GO: The Cyclones' Katrina Clifford is likely to be in the coach's starting five.

BASKETBALL: You can hear the excitement and a sense of anticipation in Chris Muggeridge's voice as he talks about the long-awaited start of the 2018 QBL season.

The coach of the Frenchville Sports Club Cyclones cannot wait for tonight's Round 1 tip-off - and for good reason.

"This is probably one of the best rosters that we've put together - it's up there with the 2016 championship side,” he declared yesterday.

"It's a completely different team. We identified in the off-season where we probably were lacking last year and it was definitely in our back court and we've made adjustments to that this year.

"We're very excited about the team we've put together and hopefully our performances show that.

"We're ready to go. It's been a long pre-season and obviously after last year's performance we're keen to get back into it and right some wrongs.”

After winning back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016, an injury-riddled Cyclones team missed the play-offs last year.

Muggeridge is determined to make amends and knows he has the personnel to do it.

Star import Shanavia Dowdell is back and will be joined by elite point guard Aaryn Ellenberg, who has experience playing in some of the best leagues in the world.

Fresh off a season in Slovakia, Ellenberg will add some scoring punch to the Cyclones with her ability to finish at the ring and also hurt teams from beyond the arch.

Muggeridge planned to finalise his starting five last night but said it would most likely be Ellenberg, Katrina Clifford, Chloe Morrow, Teyla Evans and Christina Boag.

He is in two minds about whether or not to start Dowdell, who is coming back from a knee reconstruction.

"She's right to go and will be suited up. She's a definite chance of playing, but if we can win this game without putting Shanavia on the court I'll do that.

"It will essentially give her an extra three weeks of recovery because we have a bye in Round 2.

"She may not play, but if we need her she'll be on the court.”

Muggeridge said the Mel Downer-coached Logan would present a serious challenge.

"They're a bit of an unknown, they've had a huge roster change, but I expect them to come here and be very efficient and have the will to win,” he said.

"We've got to make sure we do the little things right, that we stay focused and we're patient.

"We want to be known as a strong defensive team. We know that we're going to be able to put points on the board - we're very, very good on the offensive side - we just need to make sure that we do our job on the defensive end as well.

"We'll be focusing on our transition defence and our pack-line defence and obviously just being efficient and lethal in scoring.”

Despite being in his fifth season at the helm of the Cyclones, Muggeridge admitted to feeling some nerves this time around.

"This is the first time since maybe the two grand finals series that we played, but also my very first game that I've been so nervous because it's a brand new team, we've brought in new structures, everything's new this year,” he said.

"I'm quite nervous but then I'm confident. I'm confident in what we've put in place and I'm confident in the team we've brought together that we can get the job done and we can be a powerhouse in the QBL again.”

