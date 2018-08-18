Cyclones ready to extinguish the Flames in QBL semi

BASKETBALL: The Rockhampton Cyclones are just one win away from their fourth grand final appearance in five years.

The Cyclones have made the trip north, primed for their semi-final clash against the Townsville Flames tonight.

Coach Chris Muggeridge is feeling good about his team's chances, especially after their commanding 12-point win over competition favourites South West Metro in last week's quarter final.

"We're definitely into finals mode now. We've just been enjoying still being in the competition and obviously preparing for this huge game against Townsville," he said yesterday.

Coach Chris Muggeridge: "We're very, very confident we're going to steal a win on their home floor.” Chris Ison ROK170618ccyclones2

"We're definitely looking forward to it and we're very, very confident we're going to steal a win on their home floor and get to our fourth grand final in five years.

"I couldn't have asked for more than to get that win down at South West Metro last week especially when at the start of the year they were the team to win it.

"We knocked them out of the finals and we're up in Townsville now and ready to do the same thing here."

Star centre Shanavia Dowdell is expected to play some big minutes tonight, despite having limited time on court in the past two games due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Muggeridge said point guard Aaryn Ellenberg, who produced her best game of the season in last week's do-or-die quarter final, and shooting guard Brooke Blair would also have a big influence on tonight's result.

Aaryn Ellenberg led from the front in the Rockhampton Cyclones quarter final win last weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK280418acyclone

"We're definitely relying on Brooke to play a huge role," he said.

"If Shanavia and Aaryn fire and Brooke jumps on board then the rest of the girls will lift.

"Townsville have got some elite players in their team that are a huge part of the WNBL so it's all about trying to shut them down and limit them.

"We need to make sure that we're the ones controlling the game, we're the ones controlling tempo, we're the ones who are defensively getting stops and controlling boards.

"If we do that we will win this game, it's as simple as that."

The game tips off at 6pm at Townsville 106.3FM Stadium.