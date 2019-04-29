Cyclones replacement shoots the lights our against Gladstone

Amarah Coleman is sandwiched between Cyclones' pair of Rachel Pryor and Shyla Heal.

BASKETBALL: They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

And that's exactly what happened with Rockhampton Cyclones' point guard Shyla Heal after she channelled her esteemed father Shane after what he did all those years ago.

Heal's 37 points and six of 11 triples helped sink Gladstone Port City Power Central Apartment Breakers - 82-78 - in a ripping QBL season opener at Kev Broome on Saturday night.

Despite the superb effort of ex-Rocket Bri Bailey (16 points, four triples) and captain Milomilo Nanai, who shot 22 points and 11 rebounds, the visitors simply finished off better.

And to shoot just 12 from 29 at the charity strip didn't help the Power's cause.

"It was unfortunate that we lost especially against a great team like Rocky,” Nanai said post-game.

"But I'm so proud of our girls and they played awesome defence and for a team that has just come together two weeks ago, there was some good stuff out there and I think we dominated on the boards, but we just couldn't convert.”

Kev Broome started to rock and roll and so were the Gladstone women as the hosts streaked to a 16-4 lead after back-to-back buckets from import Amarah Coleman.

Slowly and surely Rocky chipped away at the deficit and just like Shane in his halcyon days, his daughter nailed a three from down town amid a 5-0 Rockets' run.

Bailey's brilliant hustle led to a basket and a 27-17 lead, but Rockhampton's Brooke Blair did what she does best and swished a half-time buzzer beating triple to get to within four points.

But the Power stretched the lead out to 39-31 at the start of the third term as the game went up a level.

Heal's step-back triple was a treat while Bailey made it 46-all with a three of her own.

Scores were tied again at 57 apiece after Akilah Bethel's drive.

Rockets' centre Caitlin Cunningham (14 points, 17 rebounds) became a factor in the final term and Heal was cool as a cucumber to close out this epic contest with a three-point play.

Despite a last-gasp three from Bailey, Rockhampton held on.

Heal said she was "pretty shook” following her first win in the Cyclones guernsey, but said the untested side pulled together when it counted.

"It was our first + game together and that was obvious in the first quarter,” Heal said.

"We stuck together and we got the (win) at the end of the game.”

"We're going to have some bonding this week but everyone is nice and welcoming.”

Despite shooting the lights out with 37 points, the humble star said she still had "a lot of work to do.”

"I only had one assist, so yeah,” she said.

Heal commended the "crazy” Gladstone crowd, saying "that's how it should be.”