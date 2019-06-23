Cyclones, Rockets impress on their home floor

STAR POWER: Rockhampton Cyclones' player G'mrice Davis launches into a shot in the QBL showdown with the Sunshine Coast Phoenix at Adani Arena on Saturday night.

STAR POWER: Rockhampton Cyclones' player G'mrice Davis launches into a shot in the QBL showdown with the Sunshine Coast Phoenix at Adani Arena on Saturday night. Allan Reinikka ROK220619acyclone

BASKETBALL: It was double delight for Rockhampton basketball fans on Saturday night, with the Cyclones and Rockets both scoring strong wins on their home floor.

The Cyclones won 81-70 and the Rockets 97-79 against the Sunshine Coast Phoenix in front of a sell-out crowd at Adani Arena.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Point guard Shaun Bruce led the scoring for the Rockets with 26 points, while centre Sean O'Mara finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

There was some family rivalry in the game, with the Rockets' Jamaal Robateau playing against his younger brother Darnell and his father Vern, who coaches the Phoenix.

Meanwhile, imports Jess Thomas and G'mrice Davis starred for the Cyclones.

They landed 46 points between them while David led the rebounds with 13.

Cyclones coach Chris Muggeridge said it was a "massive win” against a quality rival.

Basketball: Cyclones Brooke Blair. Allan Reinikka ROK220619acyclone

"They're a top-four team in the competition. They're one of the best going around and it's fantastic for us to beat them by 11 points,” he said.

"We got up by 18 points but we knew they weren't going to give up. They were always going to come at us as hard as they could and we just weathered the storm.

"I thought we showed true character and class to get the job done tonight.

"We counter-punched well, our transition to offence and our aggression was too much for them and put them under stress defensively and put them in foul trouble.”

Muggeridge praised Thomas, Davis and Mary Goulding.

Basketball: Cyclones Jess Thomas. Allan Reinikka ROK220619acyclone

"Jess is one of the best players we've ever had in Rockhampton and tonight she showed her class. She controlled our team the whole game and defensively she was outstanding as well.

"She contributes everywhere on the floor and we're very, very blessed to have her here.

"G'mrice was fantastic. It was probably her best game of the year for us. Her rebounds were huge.

"Mary was absolutely outstanding. She was very aggressive at the start of the game, got Sunshine Coast on the back foot and allowed us to have some open shots and put them under a lot of pressure.”

The Cyclones and Rockets are at home again this week against the North Gold Coast Seahawks on Friday night.

Muggeridge expects another tight contest.

"They're another outstanding team. They've pushed a lot of the top teams as well,” he said.

"We fully expect them to come in and push us as hard as they can and try and get a win but I'm fairly confident that if we play the way that we did tonight we'll beat anyone.”