Cyclones secure WNBL star for 2021 season

Lara McSpadden has signed with the CQUniversity Rockhampton Cyclones for the upcoming NBL1 North season. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Lara McSpadden will provide a powerful inside presence for the CQUniversity Rockhampton Cyclones in the NBL1 North competition, according to coach Ben Greany.

The 193cm power forward/centre is the club’s first signing for 2021.

She comes to the club after playing the WNBL season with the Townsville Fire.

An Australian under-17 and under-19 representative, McSpadden has also had stints with the Sydney Uni Flames in the national league.

The 21 year old will arrive in Rockhampton in April to start her preparations.

Greany said McSpadden would be a fantastic inclusion for the Cyclones.

“She brings great mobility and athleticism... and runs the floor extremely well and will provide a powerful inside presence for the group in 2021,” he said.

“Lara is WNBL quality and we are looking forward to her leading the front court for the Cyclones this season.”

McSpadden said she could not be happier to have signed with the Cyclones.

“Rockhampton have done very well in the past couple of seasons so I can’t wait to add to the group by bringing my skill set to the table, and extend my game further to put ourselves in the best position to win a championship,” she said.

“I know the club is very community driven and involved, so to be able to play in front of enthusiastic home crowds will be amazing.”