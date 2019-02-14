Cyclones sign Commonwealth Games gold medallist

GOLDEN GIRL: Elite defender Alice Kunek, pictured playing for Australia at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, will suit up with the Rockhampton Cyclones this season.

BASKETBALL: The Rockhampton Cyclones have signed Commonwealth Games gold medallist Alice Kunek for the 2019 QBL season.

The 28-year-old is known as an elite defender but can swing between a multitude of positions, something coach Chris Muggeridge says will be "priceless” for his team.

"Alice is such a great addition to us on so many levels. She can run the team if needed, and she's not afraid to mix it up inside either,” Muggeridge said.

"Her ability to guard the one to five position will be priceless for us.

"She has won a WNBL championship, captained the Melbourne Boomers in the WNBL and won a Commonwealth Games gold medal with the Australian Opals.

"She's a fantastic leader and is highly experienced, and Rockhampton is definitely in for a treat having Alice here for a season.

"She's definitely going to bring a lot to our program and she will be the best defender in the QBL, without a doubt.”

Kunek is currently playing in Poland but is expected to suit up with the Cyclones in time for round one.

Muggeridge said the signing of Kunek was exciting not only for the Cyclones and their supporters but for the program's development players, who will have the chance to learn from such an influential and successful player.

Yesterday's announcement follows the signing last week of Australian Opal and WNBA champion Abby Bishop.

Muggeridge said the team was in a fantastic position and definitely on track for a tilt at the title.

"At the start of the year I said I was keen to bring in as many elite Australian players as we could and we're doing that,” he said.

"We have got some other players to come in who are very, very strong.

"We've definitely put ourselves in the best position possible to win the championship.”

Meanwhile the under-23 Cyclones will travel to Mackay this weekend for a round robin tournament with Townsville and Mackay.