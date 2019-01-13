Menu
The U18 Rockhampton Cyclones team competing at the Gold Coast State Championships on the weekend.
Basketball

Cyclones under 18 team places at state championships

Steph Allen
by
13th Jan 2019 7:00 PM
BASKETBALL: Rockhampton Cyclones under-18 women's team had a whirlwind five days at the 2019 Under-18 State Championships, eventually taking out 11th place in the state's division one.

Coach Malachi McPhail said the team was happy after ending the tournament with a 51-48 win over the Gold Coast Waves.

"It was a tough game and the girls played hard,” McPhail said. "After six games, it was a tough week and they're pretty tired now.

"Nobody had any energy but they pushed through and got through to the end.

"It was a neck-and-neck game and there were many points Gold Coast could've taken it but in the last three minutes we held it and were able to take the win.”

The U18 Rockhampton Rockets team competing at the Gold Coast State Championships on the weekend.
Point guard Akaysha Muggeridge and Emily Horsely were stand-outs in the final game.

"Akaysha controlled most of the game and pushed the ball up and down the court and scored a lot when needed,” McPhail said. "Emily was hitting good shots at everyone and her shots were going in and helped up with the win.”

Despite only winning two of their seven matches, McPhail was pleased with the improvement from last year.

"We're hoping to be back next year and continue doing the easy things right,” he said.

Rockets under-18 came 10th in division two at the championships.

