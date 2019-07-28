Cyclones unstoppable as 'best team in QBL competition'

BASKETBALL: It was a game to remember, a home game glory that vanquished any doubts that Rockhampton Cyclones are "the best team in the competition”.

Coach Chris Muggeridge was thrilled, coming down from the high of blitzing Brisbane Capitals at Adani Arena on Saturday night.

The final score was 69-63, firmly securing the Rocky's side position at second on the QBL ladder.

"I'm very proud of the girls. It was a fantastic effort and with so many players out we were up on the ropes from the start,” Muggeridge said.

"It showed character that we were able to get the job done. I'm very pleased.

"If we keep moving from now on, we'll have the quarter and semi finals. It's pretty exciting for Rockhampton basketball.”

Despite a number of injuries and the absence of key players like G'mrice Davis, Mary Goulding and Caitlin Cunningham, the whole team stepped up.

"When it was tough and we were down 13 at half time, it could've gone either way and they could've dropped their heads and quit,” Muggeridge said.

"It was all about teamwork, chemistry and sticking together no matter what happened.

"When it was tough they played together even better and you could really tell they're a close-knit group.

"I honestly believe we're winning the competition. We're the best team in the competition. Time will tell.”

Muggeridge praised American import Jessica Thomas for her contributions, and Jessica Lorraway for playing one of the best games of her career.

"She was fantastic and contributed well offensively and defensively and she gave us that extra threat we needed on the floor,” he said.

"Jessica Thomas is the MVP of the league. She was outstanding.

"She got 31 points and steered the shhip home and did everything to get the job done.

"She took on the leadership role and she was fantastic.”

With the team expected to be back to full strength in no time - Goulding returning on Wednesday and Cunningham on Thursday - Muggeridge had high hopes for the rest of the season.

"Hopefully the week after G'mrice will be back. It's pretty exciting and to have Goulding and Cunningham back will be a definite boost in the arm.”