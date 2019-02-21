Menu
The MS Albatros at sea. The cruise ship was built in 1973 in Finland but is now German owned. Andreas Trepte
CYCLONIC BLOW: TC Oma forces cruise cancellation

MATT HARRIS
by
21st Feb 2019 12:28 PM

TROPICAL Cyclone Oma has dealt an economic blow to Gladstone before a breath of her wind was able reach our shores.

Tomorrow's visit of cruise ship MS Albatros has been cancelled as a result of the impending weather system with the Feast on East Markets also cancelled.

The Albatros is currently off the Queensland coast about 130km off the coast of Agnes Water according to www.cruisemapper.com.

It was scheduled to visit Fraser Island today and move onto Cairns after its visit to Gladstone.

It's understood the ship's captain wanted to avoid the weather system before it heads closer to the coast.

More to follow...

