THE Australia Day event at Kershaw Gardens has been a pleasant experience for many of us attending.

Great music, picnics aplenty, the nostalgic draft horse journey and of cause, Australia Day wouldn't be proper without thong throwing.

There was a reasonable supply of drink refreshments to choose from to meet the taste of most.

It was certainly needed with the elevated heat coming through mid-afternoon.

Probably not the best place to be for those with vegetarian preferences, however providing for all was reasonable.

Emphasis went on beef dishes, which has some challenges for organisers with an event of this nature.

It's known that a food-borne disease termed Cysticercosis may occur in vulnerable people.

Occurrence of the disease arises due to beef or pork tapeworm eggs being ingested.

A factor increasing risk of contracting Cysticercosis is meat being undercooked.

The result is tapeworm eggs develop inside the intestines and potentially enter organs throughout the body.

Symptoms arising from the condition include fever, musculoskeletal pains and increased white blood cell count with deformity.

A general feeling of anxiety and sickliness might also occur.

If Cysticercosis progresses into a chronic condition there is great cause for concern.

Chronic progression possibly will result in organs and tissues hardening on the affected body area.

Also, brain seizures could develop in which case disturbing personality changes may come about.

So then, there are things that can be done to reasonably ensure lowering risk of egg infestation.

Consider eating lamb over beef at events as digestive ease sits well with lamb.

Beef when undercooked should get further food preparation done by vendors to ensure personal safety.

Under-cooking beef has issues impacting health and pork is no different.

Pork digestibility can be particularly slow when fat content is high.

Because of this Cysticercosis risk increases if a beast has tapeworm eggs and it attaches to your gut wall.

Going out to gatherings such as Australia Day events should be enjoyed by our community at large.

With that said, its worthwhile being observant of food preparation.

Naturopathic herbalism treats the condition with a primary role of killing or expelling intestinal worms, reducing muscular spasms and regulating inflammatory responses.

Eating a vegetarian meal at commemoration events will certainly lower risk of Cysticercosis mishap.