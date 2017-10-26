D-Day tomorrow for CQ's Senator Canavan

SENATOR Matt Canavan remained tight lipped today as he awaited tomorrow's High Court's decision regarding his fate as one of seven members of parliament with dual citizenship concerns.

The verdict for the 'citizenship seven' is due to be handed down on Friday at 2.15pm and has the potential to cause a dramatic upheaval in the parliament and endanger Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's slender one seat majority.

The High Court case heard that Senator Canavan was a dual citizen by descent with Italian citizenship conferred onto him after an Italian law change when he was two-years-old.

DUAL CITIZEN: Senator Matt Canavan's will respect the High Court's decision. Leighton Smith

His barrister David Bennett argued that "unlimited Italian citizenship chain” could pose big problems making it very hard for someone several generations down the chain to know they had a dual citizenship conflict of interest.

If Senator Canavan's case succeeds, he will remain in parliament and is expected to return to his place in cabinet.

But if he loses, his place would be taken by the next candidate on the Queensland Liberal-National Party ticket - Liberal Joanna Lindgren - who would be required to sit in the Nationals party room.

Speaking at CQUniversity prior to the High Court sitting, Senator Canavan said, "it's a matter for the High Court and I'm not going to engage in a running commentary on something before the court”.

DUAL CITIZEN: Senator Matt Canavan's future will be decided at 2:15pm tomorrow. Leighton Smith

"Hopefully this will be resolved as soon as possible and I will respect the decision the High Court makes,” he said.

Senator Canavan has told the media previously that he may quit politics if the high court rules him ineligible to sit in the Senate, saying it will be up to his wife to decide if he continues.

"I've told the boss, my wife, if the worst outcome happens she is the boss and we'll work out what we do when and if that happened,” Mr Canavan said.

"I'd love to continue doing it but I've always said that my job as a father is much more important than my job as a senator, I've got five kids, so we'll just see what happens next for me, if that happened.”