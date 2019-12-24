Menu
LITTLE CHAMPION: Debra Wilkinson and her dog Harley, who won the inaugural Dashi Dash at Callaghan Park.
Sport

Dachshund Harley sizzles on racecourse

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
24th Dec 2019 8:30 AM
DEBRA Wilkinson and her loveable pup Harley are still basking in the glow of their memorable win in the inaugural LJ Hooker Dashi Dash.

Harley beat out 27 other dachshunds to take the title at Callaghan Park Racecourse on Tuesday.

Organisers were thrilled with the response to the dash, a new addition to the Patlaw Securities Kids Christmas at the Races program.

Debra signed Harley up after her work colleague Brooke Jones said she planned to enter her dachshund, Frankie.

They're off and racing in the Dashi Dash. Picture: Alesha Stehbens
“I was straight on board with it,” Debra said.

“I thought it would be good for Harley to interact with other dachshunds because he’s not quite six months old and hasn’t really had a lot of contact with other dogs.

“I planned to go there and have a bit of fun and let Harley meet the other dachshunds.”

The dachshunds ran in six heats, with each winner qualifying for the final.

Harley won the fifth heat and then stormed home to win an exciting decider, edging Frankie to claim the $250 first prize and a host of prizes.

Debra was thrilled with the performance of her “little champion”.

“I was excited just that we won the first race,” she said.

Twenty-eight dachshunds took part in the inaugural Dashi Dash. Picture: Alesha Stehbens
“It was an amazing event and I was quite ecstatic that we won.

“I’m assuming they will hold another one next year and we’ll definitely be there to defend our title.”

Debra’s family members from New South Wales were on hand to witness the win, with brother-in-law Ray Cummings charged with positioning Harley in the starting box.

They were here to celebrate an early Christmas and that night enjoyed a roast turkey dinner with all the trimmings, as did Harley who lapped up a healthy serve with lashings of gravy.

Harley is the second dachshund Debra has owned.

“He’s a great little dog and he’s very loving,” she said.

“Dachshunds are just gorgeous. They’re a beautiful breed and their ears flap up and down when the run.

“All of them have their own little personalities.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

