Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Dad busted with drug utensils with crystal residue

Kerri-Anne Mesner
27th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former panel beater caring full-time for two of his children was busted with drug utensils with methamphetamine residue.

Frederick Huimiller, 35, pleaded guilty on February 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police executed a search warrant on a Lawrie St, Gracemere, residence on February 3, where Huimiller and others were present.

He said Huimiller had in his possession a recently used glass pipe, many small clip-seal bags and scales with white crystals on it.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Huimiller had worked as a panel beater for 15 years but now cared full-time for two of his four children.

Huimiller was fined $450 and a conviction was recorded.

drugs rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biggest yarding sale of year for CQLX

        Premium Content Biggest yarding sale of year for CQLX

        Rural Prices were firm to dearer at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange Prime and Store Cattle Sale on Wednesday.

        Reef campaigners decry decision to move CQ mine forward

        Premium Content Reef campaigners decry decision to move CQ mine forward

        Environment The Department of Environment announced on Friday it was allowing Clive Palmer’s...

        MP details state’s CQ education plans

        Premium Content MP details state’s CQ education plans

        News Rockhampton, Gladstone, and Longreach will be among the recipients.

        Ireland, Lauga on council’s call for GKI feedback

        Premium Content Ireland, Lauga on council’s call for GKI feedback

        News The council recently asked for input into the State Government’s $30 million to be...