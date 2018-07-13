Dad calls magistrate 'f---ing pig' as son locked up

A BAIL hearing has resulted in a young man's parents storming from the Mackay Magistrate's Court, declaring the presiding magistrate "a f---ing pig".

A 23-year-old Sarina man, Bryce Doyle, is being held in custody for 11 charges of fraud, two of receiving stolen goods, driving without a licence, failing to dispose of a needle, possessing dangerous drugs, and illegally driving a friend's vehicle that he claims was left with him.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer was firm on keeping Doyle in prison because of his prior history and that he had been arrested for similar offending in the past.

"Mr Doyle ... I'm told that you have a job and somewhere to stay but you have a terrible history and these offences, which Mr Moore (Doyle's duty lawyer) concedes, is a strong case against you, were committed within two weeks of you being placed on a suspended sentence," Magistrate Dwyer said.

"You have made admissions that you are a regular user of cannabis and ice ... I'm not satisfied you're not going to do any further offending."

Doyle's parents moved to the custody box before he was taken away, however he was not allowed to say goodbye with a constable pushing him back into the watch house.

Doyle's father stormed out of the room stating that Magistrate Dwyer was "a f---ing pig".

Doyle is set to reappear in court, via videolink, at the end of the month.