Chance Stephen Henry Shipley, 37, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on June 10 to the unlawful possession of a category M weapon. Photo: file
News

Dad carries concealed weapon through CQ airport security

Kristen Booth
10th Jun 2021 3:00 PM
A man has been intercepted at Moranbah airport after carrying a concealed illegal weapon through security.

Chance Stephen Henry Shipley, 37, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on June 10 to the unlawful possession of a category M weapon.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Shipley, a father of three, was detained at the airport about 8.20am on May 11, after a credit card knife was found in his possession.

Sergeant Cramp described it as a folded item about the size of a credit card, containing a blade.

The prohibited weapon was located in Shipley’s wallet, among cards and paperwork during a security check, resulting in airport staff contacting police.

Sergeant Cramp said Shipley revealed in his affidavit, that he purchased the item for convenience, to cut strings and cords as part of his previous employment in the chicken industry, but forgot it was in his possession.

“I regret purchasing it in the first place,” Shipley told the court.

“Even my wife said it was a very stupid idea.”

The court heard Shipley was very embarrassed by the situation.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the maximum penalty for the offence was two years imprisonment.

Shipley was fined $300 and ordered to forfeit the item. The conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Dad carries concealed weapon through CQ airport security

airport security moranbah airport moranbah magistrates court moranbah police prohibited weapons
Central Queensland News

