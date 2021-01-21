Menu
Crime

Dad caught drink driving on his way to get baby formula

Kristen Booth
21st Jan 2021 10:07 AM
A Central Queensland father was caught drink driving on his way to pick up formula for the baby.

Eugene Malcolm Pollock pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on January 14 to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Pollock was intercepted by Moranbah police just after 10pm on December 23.

READ: Mayoral candidates to go head-to-head in online debates

He returned a blood-alcohol content of .089 per cent and was issued a 24 hour suspension, the court heard.

Lawyer Carly Guilfoyle said Pollock, a father of two, left home that night to pick up baby formula for his partner, who was also at home.

He had six drinks between 4pm and 10pm on the night of the offence and decided to take the risk of driving, Mrs Guilfoyle said.

Pollock was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months. The conviction was recorded.

