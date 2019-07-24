Menu
Subscribe
Dad charged with daughter’s death

24th Jul 2019 5:15 AM

 

The glamorous 20-year-old found stabbed to death in a luxury Mercedes beside her injured father in Adelaide was a "happy" university student.

The 49-year-old injured man was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where he remains under police guard, and was on Tuesday charged with her murder.

A bedside hearing with the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court is scheduled for Friday.

Police found the body of Sabrina Lekaj, 20, in the passenger seat alongside her father Petrit, 49, in the family Mercedes in the western Adelaide suburb of Kidman Park on Sunday night.

The late model car was parked just 250m from the Lekaj home the young medical student shared with her Albanian-Australian family.

South Australia Police smashed in the car's window about 11.40pm and dragged Mr Lekaj from the vehicle.

Ms Lekaj was a high achiever who studied classical piano performance before going on to study a Bachelor of medical radiation science at the University of South Australia.

Friend Jana Fandi posted a tribute on Instagram, saying: "I can't believe I'm writing this. My beautiful Sabrina.

"Incredibly talented pianist, high achiever and queen of dark humour. I love you. Forever in our hearts."

On Twitter Ms Fandi posted a photo of Ms Lekaj with the words, "My beautiful friend passed away last night … Please keep her in your prayers/duaas."

MSN.com reported Ms Lekaj had graduated from high school in 2016 with a score of 99.35.

If you or someone you know is affected by family violence, call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au In an emergency, call triple-0

