Dad damages neighbours house after verbal argument

A PAINTER was having a “bad day” and decided to take it out on his neighbour’s window following a “minor” verbal disagreement.

Jacob Loyd Duncan Weazel pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the victim saw Weazel in his front yard when he looked out the window of his unit on Berserker St at 9.45pm on August 18.

Mr Fox said there was a minor verbal disagreement and Weazel grabbed a handful of gravel and stones and threw thrown it at the victim’s window, cracking the glass.

Lawyer Brandon Selic said the father of three acknowledged he made a mistake and had apologised.

“He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and says the incident happened on a bad day, but knows this does not excuse his behaviour,” Mr Selic said.

Weazel was fined $700 and ordered to pay $187.65 restitution.