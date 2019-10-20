Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Court House.
Rockhampton Court House.
News

Dad damages neighbours house after verbal argument

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th Oct 2019 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PAINTER was having a “bad day” and decided to take it out on his neighbour’s window following a “minor” verbal disagreement.

Jacob Loyd Duncan Weazel pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the victim saw Weazel in his front yard when he looked out the window of his unit on Berserker St at 9.45pm on August 18.

Mr Fox said there was a minor verbal disagreement and Weazel grabbed a handful of gravel and stones and threw thrown it at the victim’s window, cracking the glass.

Lawyer Brandon Selic said the father of three acknowledged he made a mistake and had apologised.

“He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and says the incident happened on a bad day, but knows this does not excuse his behaviour,” Mr Selic said.

Weazel was fined $700 and ordered to pay $187.65 restitution.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime wilful damage
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    NITE LIFE: Who was out on the town this weekend?

    premium_icon NITE LIFE: Who was out on the town this weekend?

    News Photos taken at Zodiac Nightclub, Ginger Mule and The Heritage Hotel

    Rocky dad’s big clean out at Garage Sale Trail

    premium_icon Rocky dad’s big clean out at Garage Sale Trail

    News Locals Michele and Jim joined 60,000 other Queenslanders this weekend, with 3627...

    Parents' worst nightmare after child struck in yard

    premium_icon Parents' worst nightmare after child struck in yard

    News A little girl is in a serious condition after she was hit by a car

    Road now cleared after two vehicle crash

    premium_icon Road now cleared after two vehicle crash

    News One patient was taken to hospital via ambulance.