The bike ridden by Brandon Lee Kent in the accident in which he died was allegedly stolen. Picture: 7 News
News

Dad defends teens’ ‘grief stricken’ tribute

by Angie Raphael
16th Jun 2021 3:42 PM | Updated: 4:16 PM

An Adelaide teenager has been charged after allegedly doing burnouts in tribute to her dead fiance.

Brandon Lee Kent, 19, died last week when he crashed an allegedly stolen motorbike into a car on Morphett Road in Warradale.

His partner Shaylee Baker, 19, then posted a video on social media, which has since been deleted, allegedly showing her doing burnouts in his honour.

“Police obtained video footage of a silver Holden sedan conducting a sustained wheel spin on Hooper Street at Paralowie just after 3pm on Friday,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ms Baker, from Elizabeth Grove, has been charged with driving unlicensed and misusing a motor vehicle.

She was granted police bail to appear in Elizabeth Magistrates Court on July 13.

Shaylee Baker described Brandon Lee Kent as ‘the best partner’ to her and ‘best daddy’ to their son. Picture: Supplied / Facebook
Brandon Lee Kent lost his life in a crash on Morphett Road in Warradale. Picture: 7 News
Ms Baker’s father Peter leapt to her defence, telling 7News it was “just a tribute” and she “wasn’t thinking”.

“She’s grief stricken,” he told the network.

“Anyone who’s seen their partner die on the side of the road would know the grief she’s going through.

“I know she regrets it, but it’s done. She got charged for it. She‘s going to have her time in court.”

In a social media post last week, Ms Baker described Mr Kent as “the best partner” to her and “best daddy” to their son.

“I’m so glad you passed away doing something you loved, but it wasn’t your time yet,” she wrote.

In a subsequent post, she described Mr Kent as her world.

“I love you my baby, you are my world. I will never let you go,” she wrote.

“You’re my heart, you’re my better half and no one will ever replace you, I promise.

“I promise to always protect our kids. They will know how much you love them.”

Originally published as Dad defends teens’ ‘grief stricken’ tribute

