Dad found with meth, marijuana and Viagra at car wash

A FATHER of four never bothered to renew his drivers licence in any state after losing it in South Australia for drink driving.

Keelan Wade Hayes pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of driving unlicensed, two of possessing dangerous drugs, one of failing to appear in court, two of possessing drug utensils and one of possessing a restricted drug.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Hayes was intercepted for a random breath test on March 8 at 10.50pm on Coronation Drive, Mt Morgan.

He said Hayes told police he didn't have a licence as he had transferred his Queensland one to South Australia and was then disqualified from driving for nine months after being busted for drink driving, and never reapplied for a licence.

Mr Studdert said Hayes was at a car wash on Musgrave St with another person on March 30 at 4.05pm when police detained the pair for a search and found in Hayes' front jeans pocket a clip seal bag containing .6g of methamphetamine, a clip seal bag containing .6g of marijuana and two Viagra tablets in his back pocket.

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said Hayes, who previously worked as a tyre fitter, was currently on a disability pension due to literacy issues.

Hayes was fined $1000, placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond with a $600 recognisance and convictions recorded.