Dad in custody, accused of bashing baby

A DAD accused of bashing his baby remained in police custody over the weekend until an Ipswich magistrate receives medical evidence about the injuries and more details relating to alleged domestic violence breaches.

The 38-year-old Goodna man began a bail application through his lawyer Trevor Hoskin on Friday afternoon.

He'd been arrested and charged in relation to injuries allegedly received by the male infant some time ago.

The man is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a child at Goodna on February 3, 2017; and assaults causing bodily harm to a child at Goodna between December 3, 2016 and February 4, 2017.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick opposed the bail application heard before magistrate Melanie Ho, saying that a grievous bodily harm charge involving an eight-week-old baby was a serious matter.

The medical report indicated that the victim received a head injury and that it occurred immediately before the child stopped breathing, and had been non-responsive at the time.

Ms Ho asked whether the children were now protected.

Mr Hoskin said there was no risk to children if he was granted bail because the infant was in care, as was another child.

But their father and mother had been able to have supervised contact.

The court heard that a domestic violence matter involving the man was finalised by an Ipswich court only a week ago, and police are investigating two other alleged matters.

Mr Hoskin said the mother had been "straight up on the tragic day" with police, and her version of events was consistent (in that her husband had not done anything).

He said the charges only arose following the medical report.

"The tragic incident happened 20 months ago. Then the bombshell dropped with the doctor's report and he is charged," Mr Hoskin said.

The court heard that DOCS - the Department Of Child Safety - may not know of the medical report from October 9.

Mr Hoskin said the man required bail as he risked losing his employment.

Ms Ho requested the medical report. And adjourned the bail application part-heard to today.