Dad jailed after pulling on handbrake with kids in car

A GLADSTONE dad will spend the next two months behind bars for his offending.

A GLADSTONE dad who put his children's life in danger has been sentenced to prison.

The man, 29, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to dangerous operation of a vehicle, contravention of a police protection notice and contravention of a domestic violence order.

The statement of facts outlines on February 29 the man was picked up by his de facto partner from a Gladstone hotel with three children in the car when he started to recline his chair back to annoy the children by touching their toes, pulling their ears and at one point biting a child, causing the child to cry.

The facts state as the vehicle approached the Bruce Highway overpass travelling about 60km/h the man pulled the handbrake of the car, causing it to skid out of control, mount the median strip, cracking the windscreen and causing other traffic to brake to avoid a collision.

The partner got out of the car with the children, however the defendant refused to get out and became involved in a physical fight with motorists trying to help him out.

The man was on a suspended sentence at the time of the offence.

Police prosecutor Merilyn Hoskins told the court a term of imprisonment should be imposed.

"This defendant has committed a life ending exercise when he pulled a handbrake with the children in the car," she said.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client was remorseful for his actions and had been in touch with DV Connect in an attempt to rehabilitate.

He was sentenced to eight months imprisonment to serve two months, eligible for parole on September 2.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.