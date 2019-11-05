Dad jailed for ramming motorbike into cop car

A 31-YEAR-OLD father of three has been sentenced to six months in jail after driving a motorcycle into the side of a police car while under the influence of drugs.

Ricky Dean Mitchell-Kelly, from Clontarf, appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court via video link on October 30.

He was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving without due care and attention, disqualified driving, obstructing police, possession of a dangerous drug and drug driving.

Redcliffe Police prosecutor Sergeant David Pollock said police spotted Mitchell-Kelly driving a red Honda motorcycle, which had earlier been reported stolen from a Clontarf carport, on June 20.

Sgt Pollock said police watched Mitchell-Kelly drive the bike through bollards at the end of a street and through MJ Park at Margate.

Police eventually intercepted Mitchell-Kelly at the intersection of Cedar St and Main Rd, Clontarf.

Sgt Pollock said Mitchell-Kelly stalled the motorcycle and police positioned their car in front of it.

He then restarted the bike and accelerated colliding with the driver side of the police car.

Sgt Pollock said officers and Mitchell-Kelly were involved in an "aggressive struggle" before police tasered and arrested him.

Mitchell-Kelly later returned a positive drug test at the hospital. Police also found marijuana and a stolen driver's licence on him.

Magistrate Turra said Mitchell-Kelly had a long criminal history, mostly driven by drug use.

While stating it was a serious offence that could have caused serious injury to police and other community members Magistrate Turra said it appears to have been an isolated incident.

Mitchell-Kelly, who has been in jail since the offence, was given a six months sentence, suspended for 18 months in relation to the unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He was placed on 12 months probation in relation to the other offences and disqualified from driving for a total of 2-and-a-half years.