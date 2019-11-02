Dad killed just weeks before birth of fourth child

MONEY is being raised for a father of three who was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash, weeks before his wife was due to give birth to their fourth child.

Callun Winter, 35, was riding his motorcycle on the Gateway Motorway at Bracken Ridge about 3.50pm on Tuesday when it collided with a car and a truck.

Mr Winter, from Stafford Heights, died at the scene.

Now almost $16,000 has been raised to support his pregnant wife Karen, who is due to give birth again at the end of November.

Mr Winter leaves behind three children, aged from five to 13.

On a Go Fund Me page created by Mr Winter's family, it was revealed his children cry at night and it is hoped the money raised will ease the family's stress.

Callun Winter with his wife Karen and their children.

"I know money won't bring Callun back to support Karen while she gives birth, give him even 5 seconds to meet his unborn baby, stop Xamia and Ezra crying at night because they want Callun to cuddle them goodnight, support Qila as she grows through her teenage years, or even bring Callun back to carve up the Christmas roast," the fundraising page reads.

"What this will do is remove one stress off Karen at this difficult time, assist with funeral arrangements, pay tuckshop when Karen can't make lunches, buy nappies for their baby and hopefully help support her so she will not have to stress about returning to work with a newborn baby."

