METHAMPHETAMINES stay in your system for days.

This is what a 38-year-old father of five learned after he was busted drug driving on the Bruce Highway at Midgee at 8am on February 3.

Earl Matthew Marshall pleaded guilty to the offence in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday. He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Marshall had admitted to police he had smoked meth a few days before the detection.