Dad offered Pajero and meth for $500 cash in drug deal

Emerald police have seized more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, 250 MDMA pills and tablets, about 7kg of cannabis, and over the past couple of days about 10g of amphetamines and similar amounts of cannabis. Aden Stokes

A FATHER of teenagers offered an accused drug trafficker a Pajero and half a gram of the drug ice for $500, police will allege.

Alfred Charles Canham, 44, appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday for a bail application after being charged with 16 offences as a result of a police operation in Central Queensland.

The Emerald man had been arrested along with 35 others this week as a result of Operation Papa Skobeloff which started in November 2016 by Emerald CIB with the intention of targeting a syndicate believed to be responsible for the supply and distribution of drugs in the Central Highlands area.

Police opposed his bail application with Sergeant Kevin Ongheen pointing to Canham's five-page criminal history including his two fail to appear in court in December 2016 and two possess dangerous drug charges from August 2015.

Sgt Ongheen said police would allege Canham asked coaccused Michael Winbank how much amphetamines he could get for $550 during a phone conversation on June 12, 2017.

He said police will also allege Canham offered to give Winbank his Pajero plus half a gram of ice for $500 on June 13.

At one point of the alleged offending period, Canham asked Winbank to move an eight ball and at another point Winbank had directed Canham to another person to buy drugs from.

Sgt Ongheen said the communications intercepted between Canham and Winbank on July 15 was when Canham talked about supplying coaccused David Sutherland a half point.

Defence lawyer Matthew Heelan, in his argument to have his client released on bail, pointed out that it would take up to six months for these matters to be ready for a committal hearing and that there were cases where once police had cleared up the recordings, offenders charges had been reduced as their involvement was less than originally charged for.

Mr Heelan also pointed to Canham having a 15-year-old son in his care and that at the time of the fail to appears, he had his teenage daughter also living with him but she was having issues which Canham was focused on at the time.

Magistrate Catherine Benson granted Canham bail and his matter was adjourned until December 5.