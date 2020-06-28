Menu
A man has plead guilty after he reportedly displayed aggressive behaviour at Rockhapton Base Hospital earlier this year.
Crime

Dad pleads guilty to aggressive hospital behaviour

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
28th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON father-of-three had to be sedated after his “aggressive” behaviour in a hospital caused staff and police to fear for their safety.

Anthony John Hutchinson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 19 to one count of commit public nuisance and one count of obstruct police.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Hutchinson was detained and taken to Rockhampton Hospital on January 22.

While at the hospital, Hutchinson was seen walking outside his room, attempting to leave the building.

He was asked to return to his room repeatedly, which caused him to swear in front of hospital staff and patients in the Emergency Department.

He was warned to stop swearing or he would be arrested. He was informed multiple times before he was arrested.

Hutchinson continued to try and leave the hospital, causing police to handcuff him to his bed.

Whilst being restrained, the court heard Hutchinson was “aggressive” and attempted to kick police.

He was sedated out of fears for the safety of both police and hospital staff.

Hutchinson’s lawyer Grant Cagney said the reason his client was detained was because he was suffering from mental health and had attempted to overdose on prescription medication.

Mr Cagney said his client didn’t strike or assault police.

“His behaviour was limited to some foul language used in a public area,” he said.

“No officer was injured.

“He now has medication and is keen to get back and be a father to his daughters.”

Hutchinson was sentenced to four months imprisonment with immediate parole. Criminal convictions were recorded.

aggressive behaviour rockhampton base hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

