Dad pleads guilty to drug-driving with kids

Police intercepted a repeat drug driver twice, in incidents only a week apart.

Police intercepted a repeat drug driver twice, in incidents only a week apart.

'SMOKING a cone' then driving with his children in the car hours later was a mistake for which a Roma dad had no excuse.

William Taylor, a father of four, pleaded guilty in Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 14, to one charge of driving with a relevant drug in his system.

The court heard on November 23, 2019 at 9.42am, Taylor was intercepted on Northern Rd, Roma, for a roadside drug test, which returned a positive reading for methamphetamine and marijuana.

At the time, his four children and an adult woman were in the car with him.

Taylor admitted to police he had 'smoked a cone' at 1am that day while walking home from the pub.

Before the court, Taylor, representing himself, claimed the use of drugs was no longer in his character, as he was taking steps to improve his lifestyle.

"I have linked up with services, have just had a baby, and got a job - I am keeping my nose clean," he said.

"My nan had died recently (before the incident), and that is no excuse, but aside from this I have been on the straight and narrow."

Taylor was disqualified from driving for four months, fined $500, and a conviction was recorded.

Magistrate Saggers said his case was a lesson for anyone taking drugs.

"If you're using drugs, it stays in your system," he said.

"The lesson is don't use them at all."