Dad reels in $200k in lottery

A Logan dad is going to buy a boat and take his family on a holiday after winning $200,000 in a lottery today.

A Logan dad is going to buy a boat and take his family on a holiday after winning $200,000 in a lottery today.

A LOGAN dad and avid fisherman is going to use the $200,000 he won in a lottery today to buy a boat.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he'd take his family on a boating holiday and use it on local waterways and the Logan River.

He bought the winning ticket online at thelott.com - Australia's official lotteries for the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1418.

A Logan man won $200,000 in today’s lottery.



Speaking with a Golden Casket, the elated father said he was doing the school pick up when he checked his online account and saw he had won $200,000.

"I am picking up the kids from school right now and I quickly just checked my emails and saw one come in from the Lott," he explained.

"I thought it was a scam.

"Then I checked my online account and I started to think it must be real.

"When I bought my tickets I thought my numbers looked like winning numbers, and turns out one of them was."

The keen fisherman admitted he already knew how the planned to use his prize.

"It's really going to change our lives so much," he admitted.

"I'm going to buy myself a boat. I go fishing every week so it's about time I got myself one.

"I will pay off some bills and we might look at getting a new car and doing some renovations on the house too.

"We've been a bit stressed lately, so it would be nice to go away for a few nights to celebrate and just relax."

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $89.32 million for draw 1419 while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $2.97 million for draw 10304.