Methamphetamine being heated in a glass pipe.
Dad relapses to drugs, caught in strangers yard

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
22nd Oct 2019 12:00 AM
A MAN was sentenced to a term of imprisonment after relapsing into drug use.

Neville William Junior Aspinall, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to trespass and possessing meth.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said on October 19 at 2.20am, police arrested Aspinall, who was found sitting behind the side gate of a home on Elizabeth St, Allenstown.

He said Aspinall was drunk and detained for a search, where police found a clip seal bag containing 0.46g of meth.

Legal Aid lawyer Megan Jones said things were going well for Aspinall but had relapsed into drug use.

She said he wanted to be a father figure for his son and gain employment in the agricultural field.

He was sentenced to a month’s imprisonment with immediate parole.

