Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dad grabs kids, throws scooters at skate park

by Derrick Krusche
4th Apr 2019 8:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DISTURBING  footage has emerged of a man confronting a group of children at a skate park in Northern NSW.

Video of the incident in the Lismore suburb of Goonellabah shows the man grab one boy by the throat before pushing another boy down a half-pipe.

The man grabs one child’s scooter. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook
The man grabs one child’s scooter. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook


He then snatches scooters belonging to the children before throwing them away.

The footage was posted on a Facebook group called North Coast Crime and had been commented on hundreds of times as of Wednesday night.

Multiple residents said the man was retaliating after his child had been bullied by the group of children.

Man grabs a child by the collar. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook
Man grabs a child by the collar. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook

More Stories

dad editors picks kids nsw skate park

Top Stories

    Lauga attacks local business owner in Parliament

    premium_icon Lauga attacks local business owner in Parliament

    News 'Our organisation is committed to employment opportunities for Australian-skilled workers and provides more than 100 employment opportunities for Australians.'

    Big W says reports of local closures are misleading

    premium_icon Big W says reports of local closures are misleading

    Business Three CQ stores are speculated to close but reps deny reports

    Three dead in two separate CQ crashes just hours apart

    premium_icon Three dead in two separate CQ crashes just hours apart

    News Yesterday was a horror day for motorists on our local roads.

    Erratic CQ driver lands on his roof then lands in court

    premium_icon Erratic CQ driver lands on his roof then lands in court

    Crime His reckless driving could have ended very badly for other motorists