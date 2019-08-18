Dad says baby’s injuries were an accident

A seven-week-old baby is in hospital on life support after allegedly being shaken by it’s 26-year-old father who is now charged over the injuries. Picture: iStock.

THE father of a seven-week-old baby fighting for life after suffering serious brain injuries allegedly told police the child slipped from his arms in an "unfortunate accident".

But when the child was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital earlier this month, doctors found older injuries on the child's ribs, police allege.

The father of the child, who cannot be named to protect the critically ill baby, yesterday appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court charged with grievous bodily harm.

The court heard doctors alerted police after calcified rib fractures were found on the boy's tiny body.

The 26-year-old told police and hospital staff he was holding the baby, who was swaddled, when the cloth came undone and the baby rolled out of his arms onto the ground, police allege.

But despite this version of events, which the man described as an "unfortunate accident", police allege the baby was shaken by the father.

The court today heard the baby's father was allegedly alone with the child at the time he was injured.

Police prosector Sergeant Matt Kahler told the court the man, who wept throughout the entire hearing, was a suicide risk after telling nursing staff at the hospital he would end his life if the baby died.

Social media shows he posted multiple pictures of his wife and baby to Facebook in recent months.

His wife posted what appears to be a picture of the man and the child to social media on the same day police allege the baby was critically injured.

Last year, the woman wrote, "I know I am blessed with a wonderful husband".

In another post she described the man as the "most caring, understanding man".

The court yesterday heard the woman had distanced herself from her husband because of the allegations.

The baby remains at Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

He is likely to pass away if life support is withdrawn, the court yesterday heard, meaning the man could have his charge upgraded to murder or manslaughter.

The man was denied bail and will return to court on September 16.

His bail had been opposed by police and chief magistrate Terry Gardiner said despite the fact the man had told the court he would abide by conditions not to contact his wife or see his child, it would be too great a risk to release him from custody.