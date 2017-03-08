Dad smoked weed before picking up son from party

A FATHER carrying out his parental duties of picking up his son after a New Years party was caught drug driving.

Timothy Rudolf Hayes pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning after police intercepted his vehicle in Glenlee on January 1, 2017 and he returned a positive saliva test.

"I obviously had a smoke before driving," Mr Hayes told the court.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden said at 3pm on New Years Day, police were conducting patrols when they intercepted Mr Hayes driving.

She said he had admitted to police the recent use of drugs.

"My son was going to a party on New Years," Mr Hayes told the court as he represented himself.

He said his son had asked him to drop him off and pick him up from the party.

"I had a joint at home," Mr Hayes said.

He said he wasn't expecting his son to want to be picked up so soon after the party.

Magistrate Mark Marrow sentenced Mr Hayes to pay a $400 fine and disqualified him from driving for two months.