Devastated dad joins chorus for tougher crash sentences

Police investigate the scene of a crash which killed Sharon Cuthbert at Coolum. Warren Lynam

COMMUNITY anger over a sentence handed down to a fatal crash driver has stirred strong backing from a Coast father still adjusting to life without his teenage daughter.

Mark Dixson has added his voice to those calling on Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath to appeal the sentence of Andrew David Muirhead, who was jailed this week for hitting and killing Coolum mum Sharon Cuthbert.

Muirhead, 40, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail and will be eligible for parole after serving 12 months.

Mr Dixson's family was rocked in December last year when the driver in a crash that killed his 17-year-old daughter Jade was acquitted on a charge of driving without due care and attention.

News of the disappointment felt by Ms Cuthbert's husband Michael Cuthbert prompted Mr Dixson to speak out.

"I think it is about time people who have gone through what we have gone through stand up for themselves," Mr Dixson said.

"Unless the government changes the way the courts deal with matters like mine and this Cuthbert case, people are going to think they can do what they want."

He said he felt sorry for police and prosecutors who, in his eyes, were doing all they could to attract just sentences.

"There seems to be no ramifications for what people are doing.

"The more people in our situation who can stand up and ask questions, the more pressure will be put on them."

An Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions spokeswoman said on Thursday an appeal against Muirhead's sentence was being considered but a final decision had not been made.

A spokeswoman for Ms D'Ath said the Attorney-General would take advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether there were legal grounds for an appeal.